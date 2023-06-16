Burghley House near Stamford today hits the big screens in new Warner Bros film The Flash.

In the hit action film starring Ezra Miller as comic book hero, the historic Elizabethan house is home to Batman as his Wayne Manor mansion.

Film crews were at Burghley for four weeks in April and May 2021 transforming the 16th Century house into the fictitious home of Batman. While the winged superhero himself didn’t fly into Burghley, but added later in studio shots, leading actor Ezra Miller along with actor Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl, were at the house to film scenes.

The spectacular skyline of the country house has already appeared in shots for the film trailer.

Crews filming The Flash at Burghley House in May 2021

While the story focusses on Allen – a scientist who achieves super speed after being struck by lightning – both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton return to their former roles as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, who appears in multiple forms during the time-travelling plot.

Among features getting the Hollywood treatment are the distinctive roofline, with its forest of chimneys and towers, and the oak-panelled Great Hall, with its grand Tudor fireplace, where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert dined during their visit to the House in 1844.

Burghley’s Hell Staircase, named after the dark visions of Hell painted on the ceiling above by Italian artist Antonio Verrio, and the West Front exterior of the buiding also feature in the movie – with the house transported using CGI to the middle of Gotham City, rather than the 2,000 acres of ancient parkland that surrounds it in reality.

It is not Burghley's first time being seen on screen. Most recently, it has doubled up as Windsor Castle in two seasons of the hit Netflix series The Crown.

Burghley also appeared in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice big screen adaption, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as in The Da Vinci Code (2006) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007).