Burghley House has become the setting for one of the nation's favourite TV series.

The stately home in Stamford has been the backdrop to a number of films and TV programmes in the past and it is soon to appear on our screens again in the fourth series of The Crown.

The 16th century country house was used to play the interior of Windsor Castle in the Netflix-original drama which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.