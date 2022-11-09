Incredible photos have surfaced of Burghley House, near Stamford, on fire.

But people don't need to worry as the stately home itself remains unharmed.

Burghley House near Stamford was part of the film set for the new series of Netflix's The Crown, which was released today (Wednesday, November 9).

Burghley House is the backdrop for The Crown. Photo: Netflix

It plays an important role in the scene of the Windsor Castle fire in November 1992 which destroyed 115 rooms.

Fake fire and smoke took hold across Burghley House last year with actors playing some of the hundreds of firefighters who battled the blaze.

While Burghley is known for its annual horse trials, in this series of The Crown the grounds are used to film scenes from the Lowther Horse Show which takes place in Penrith, Cumbria.

The Windsor Castle Fire being filmed at Burghley House. Photo: Netflix

The royal family is known for its love of equestrian and members have attended Burghley Horse Trials, with Princess Anne flying in for the event in September.

Rooms inside Burghley House were used for various scenes set in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

These include conversations between the Queen, played by Imelda Staunton, and a young Prince William, portrayed by actor Senan West, and the then Prime Minister John Major.

A scene is also filmed featuring Duke Hussey, chairman of the BBC at the time and his wife Lady Susan Hussey, who are played by Richard Cordery and Haydn Gwynne.

Lowther Horse Show being filmed at Burghley. Photo: Netflix

Nelsons Butchers in Broad Street was transformed into a Chinese takeaway with Christmas fair posters in its windows while Barnardo's was decked out to look festive.

The Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

Season five of The Crown which was released today (Wednesday) features an all-new cast playing the British Royal family throughout the 1990s.

Windsor Castle St George’s Hall. Photo: Netflix

Season five is expected to focus on the demise of the relationship between the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

The breakdown of their marriage, including the involvement of Camilla Parker Bowles played by Olivia Williams, and Diana’s Panorama interview, are expected to feature.

Filming for season six of the show is well underway with scenes being recorded in Oundle in October.

A scene featuring the Queen and John Major. Photo: Netflix

Stamford has been the backdrop for plenty of TV programmes and films in the past, including previous seasons of The Crown, Pride and Prejudice, Middlemarch, The Golden Bowl, Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

A scene from The Crown filmed in Burghley House featuring Queen Elizabeth, Duke Hussey, chairman of the BBC and his wife Lady Susan Hussey. Photo: Netflix

Last year, Burghley House also received the Hollywood treatment as Warner Bros crews filmed a new DC Comics movie which has not yet been released.