Burghley House will be offering visitors a packed programme of events and exhibitions to mark the 500th anniversary of the birth of one of the most powerful figures of Elizabethan England and the man who built the magnificent Lincolnshire country house.

Celebrating the life, times and legacy of William Cecil, Burghley 500 includes: a new exhibition featuring rare items, such as his personal atlas complete with hand coloured maps and handwritten notes; a Shakespearean play, performed in the garden; a themed summer school and a series of high profile lectures by guest speakers such as David Starkey, Lesley Smith and Professor Stephen Alford.

In addition, youngsters can put pen to paper to mark Burghley 500 celebrations with a Burghley Beastly Boring story writing competition which aims to encourage youngsters to create their own 500-word story based around their favourite historical character, setting or location. The closing date for entries is Friday, May 8 and each child will receive a certificate for entering.

Beastly Boring Burghley

As well as the events at Burghley House, services will be held at Westminster Abbey in June and at St Martin’s Church in Stamford in September.

Burghley House and gardens will re-open on Saturday, March 14.

Visit www.burghley.co.uk or telephone 01780 752451 for details of opening times, events and ticket.

Lord Burghley's Atlas - The East