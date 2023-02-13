First it was Windsor Castle now it's Batman's home Wayne Manor, as Burghley House returns to the screens.

The trailer for new DC Comics movie The Flash, produced by Warner Bros, was released yesterday and has already been played more than 3.5 million times.

Eagle-eyed viewers will spot a few glimpses of Stamford in the Hollywood trailer as Burghley House makes four fleeting appearances in the three-minute video.

This includes scenes shot from the roof, the West front, the Great Hall and the Hell Staircase.

A spokesperson for Burghley also confirmed that the actor Ezra Miller, who plays the role of 'The Flash', is in several scenes filmed at Burghley House.

At the time of filming there were no celebrity sightings.

Crews filming for The Flash at Burghley House near Stamford in May 2021

Crews descended upon the stately home in May 2021 for three weeks to film the new superhero movie.

On one of the days of filming, people walking in Burghley Park witnessed machines produce smoke around the house which billowed across the parkland.

It is believed the exterior of Burghley is acting as Wayne Manor - the home of Batman.

The new Hollywood film follows the story of The Flash as he travels through time to prevent the murder of his mother, but accidentally causes changes resulting in the creation of a multiverse.

Crews filming for The Flash at Burghley House near Stamford in May 2021

As well as Ezra Miller - who stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Perks of Being a Wallflower - The Flash is also set to feature other well-known actors such as Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

It is just months since Burghley was last on our screens as it featured in a number of prominent scenes in Season 5 of Netflix's The Crown.

Crews returned last month to film for the final season.

The stately home has also been the backdrop for plenty of other TV programmes and films in the past, including the Antiques Roadshow and Pride and Prejudice.

The Flash is set to be released in cinemas in June.