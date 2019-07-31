Burghley House Preservation Trust Ltd, which is directed by Miranda Rock, has acquired Burghley Park Golf Club, one of England’s oldest.

The club was founded in 1890 when the Marquis of Exeter granted permission to its 30 founding members to use 'Burghley High Park' to pursue their hobby. In 2015 the club celebrated its 125th anniversary and now has almost 600 members.

Recently however, the club has faced challenging times and its management committee and members have now reached agreement with Burghley which will see the landowner take control of the club from August 1.

Burghley Golf Club clubhouse

David Pennell, estate director at Burghley said: “Over recent years, the club has faced increasing competition from the many other clubs within the region which provide facilities with which Burghley Park can’t compete.

"As a consequence, the club in its current format has become financially unsustainable, and so the estate has stepped-in to safeguard its future.”

Mr Pennell added “Our immediate goal is to stabilise the club financially and to grow the membership.

"However, we are also looking to the future and see great opportunities to create a first-class venue, still with golf at its heart, but with facilities which would appeal not just to golfers but those seeking a broader leisure experience.

"Potential developments are the subject of a strategic review which we have started and hope to complete later this year.”

Samantha Halifax, membership and clubhouse manager said: “We have a great story to tell about Burghley Park Golf Club, but in many ways what the club has to offer its members and visitors has been a well-kept secret.

"However, with Burghley’s support, we can let people know about our great offer and how we are constantly improving it.

"Many people are unaware that the club is open to all, members and visitors alike.

"We have great clubhouse facilities, a great food and hospitality offer, and provide a wonderful events venue for a variety of functions.

"We also have a well-known PGA professional, great pro shop and driving range and in 2020 Burghley will host the Amateur Seniors Championship over four days.”

To find out more about Burghley Park Golf Club go to its website or call in.

