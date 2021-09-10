Mystery surrounds filming at Burghley House as the stately home is due to feature on our screens once again.

Burghley House and the Orangery will be closed from September 20 until October 5 while filming takes place. The closure won't affect The Gardens and Parkland, Courtyard and Garden Shops and Garden Café and Shed.

While it is unclear what is going to be filmed, the stately home has been the backdrop for plenty of TV programmes and films in the past, including the Antiques Roadshow and Pride and Prejudice.

Burghley House

In recent years, the 16th century country house has been a setting in the Netflix-original drama, The Crown, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. Filming for the fifth season of The Crown is currently under way, although it is not clear what locations will be used.

If you know what is being filmed at Burghley House this time or spot any stars, e-mail: maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.