Coronavirus: Burghley House in Stamford will not open to the public in 2020
Published: 12:45, 22 May 2020
| Updated: 12:49, 22 May 2020
The owners of Burghley House have decided not to reopen the Tudor mansion to the public this year.
They said the decision had been taken "with enormous regret" but was necessary in order to protect visitors and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Small rooms and narrow hallways mean social distancing is not possible.
