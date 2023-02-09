A huge sporting event could be brought to Burghley Park near Stamford if talks prove positive.

The people behind Burghley Horse Trials are in discussions with UK Sport about gaining funding to host the Eventing World Championships in 2026.

If successful, it would mean the equestrian competition returns to the place it started - the first was held in 1966 at Burghley.

Piggy March winning the 2022 Burghley Horse Trials on Vanir Kamira. Photo: Peter Nixon/Land Rover Burghley

Burghley also hosted the world championships in 1974, but since then the event, held every four years, has taken place at venues around the globe. The most recent was in Rome, in September last year.

The event includes both a team and an individual competition for the best horses and riders in the sport of eventing.

Martyn Johnson, event director for Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials said: “Burghley is synonymous with the pinnacle of the sport of eventing.

"Hosting the International Federation for Equestrian Sports World Championships in 2026 would bring huge benefits to Burghley and the local community. It would also focus our longer-term vision for the event as we continue to invest in upgrading the permanent infrastructures for athletes and horses to improve further a world-class venue.

“As we experienced with the London 2012 Olympics, the legacy of a British world championships would not only help our British teams win medals for years to come but also provide inspiration, opportunities and facilities for the next generation of equestrian stars through our associations with The Pony Club and grassroots riders.”

The bid process for the 2026 Eventing World Championships is open, and will conclude by June.