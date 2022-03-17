A team from Burghley set off with litter picking sticks in an effort to make sure Stamford looks tidy.

More than 100 staff gathered at Burghley Park Golf Club on London Road earlier this month to spend a morning clearing litter from paths, verges and hedges around town.

They collected more than 100 bags of rubbish - some of the stranger finds included a discarded rabbit hutch, a car alternator, an old television and a Magimix food processor.