Burghley Park tractor drive will help raise funds for charities

A tractor drive is planned for Sunday, April 14.

The event, organised by Colin and Kathleen Holwell, will include Burghley Park and the grounds of RAF Wittering, along 20 miles of private road and just 317 metres on a minor road.

The event will help the Evergreen Care Trust promote healthy ageing, and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, which helps farmers in financial distress.

Tractors are asked to meet at 8am for a 9.45am start at George Farm, Wothorpe, Stamford. Any make and age of tractor can enter as long as road legal and on rubber tyres. Admission is £10 a tractor and £5 a person.

Ring Colin on 01780 751291 or 07977 142011 for details.