Burghley House’s chief executive has been made chairperson of governors at a college.

Ian Jackson, longstanding chairperson of governors, at the Inspire Education Group (IEG), which includes Stamford College, has stepped down from his role.

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of Inspire Education Group, said: “Myself and the organisation are immensely grateful to Ian Jackson for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication during his time as chairperson of governors at Inspire Education Group.

David Pennell, chief executive of Burghley House and chairperson of governors at Inspire Education Group

“His vision and guidance have played a pivotal role in shaping our institution’s success.”

David Pennell, chief executive of Burgh­ley House Preser­va­tion Trust, will be moving from the position of co-vice chairperson to chairperson of governors, bringing with him a passion for education.

David is in charge of Burgh­ley House’s estate near Stamford and its prop­er­ty and busi­ness portfolios.