Police are investigating three burglaries against pensioners they believe could be linked.

Gold, jewellery, silverware and cash have been taken from properties in Bourne and Spalding.

“Due to the proximity and the method used we believe these incidents could be linked,” a Lincolnshire Police statement read.

Police news

Incident 343 of June 30 happened on West Elloe Avenue in Spalding between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

Incident 365 of July 2 relates to Beaufort Drive, Bourne, and happened between June 30 and 2 July.

Incident 402 of July 6 happened in Chaldean Way, Spalding, between 9.30 am and 7.30pm.

“The victims of these burglaries are all of retirement age,” the statement added.

“In each incident, door locks were snapped to break in to the home.

“If you have any information, CCTV or dash cam footage that could be relevant to our investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant Paul Gurney on paul.gurney@lincs.police.uk.”