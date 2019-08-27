Police alerted to attempted burglary at Boots in Stamford High Street
Published: 17:31, 27 August 2019
| Updated: 17:32, 27 August 2019
Burglars attempted to break into the Boots store on Stamford High Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police arrived at the store after the intruder alarm sounded to find the front entrance of the building was secure and there was no sign of an attempted break-in.
A member of staff called the police at 8am to report a ladder left next to a broken window at the back of the shop. However it appears that nothing was stolen.