The latest in a spate of burglaries took place in Rippingale at the weekend.

It occurred between 9.30am on Saturday (February 10) and 10.50am on Sunday.

There have been several other burglaries in the village since December.

Graeme Parrot, a PCSO for Bourne and Billingborough, said: “We are appealing to all Rippingale resident to be extra vigilant during this continued spate of residential burglaries in the village and report anything suspicious straight away on 101.”