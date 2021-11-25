Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Burlesque group Phoenix Belles to host event at Stamford Corn Exchange

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 25 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Performers will be 'Putting On The Glitz' for an evening of burlesque and cabaret.

Taking place at the Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday next week (December 3) the event will feature performances from a number of acts.

These include comedy host Madame Violet VaVoom, awarding international burlesque performers Lou Safire, Ruby D'Woo, Phoxy Qurvy, and the sword swallowing duo Velocity B and her Indestructible Man.

Phoenix Belles Burlesque
Phoenix Belles Burlesque

There will also be performers from the Stamford-based group Phoenix Belles.

Tickets can be purchased from the Stamford Corn Exchange box office by calling 01780 766455.

The event is only open to people aged over 18.

A 'Putting On The Glitz' event will take place at Stamford Corn Exchange
A 'Putting On The Glitz' event will take place at Stamford Corn Exchange
Arts and Showbiz Events Human Interest Stamford What's On News Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE