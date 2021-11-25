More news, no ads

Performers will be 'Putting On The Glitz' for an evening of burlesque and cabaret.

Taking place at the Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday next week (December 3) the event will feature performances from a number of acts.

These include comedy host Madame Violet VaVoom, awarding international burlesque performers Lou Safire, Ruby D'Woo, Phoxy Qurvy, and the sword swallowing duo Velocity B and her Indestructible Man.

Phoenix Belles Burlesque

There will also be performers from the Stamford-based group Phoenix Belles.

Tickets can be purchased from the Stamford Corn Exchange box office by calling 01780 766455.

The event is only open to people aged over 18.