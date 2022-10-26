A gymnastics club has given a bursary to a Ukrainian refugee.

Mat Cooper, head coach and founder of Stamford Gymnastics Club, has offered seven-year-old, Alyona, who has come over from Ukraine, a bursary to attend the popular group.

Mat, who lives in Baston, said: “Alyona has been forced out of her country, and we think she has had enough to deal with, so we hope this gives her a small escape from reality and brings her some fun and enjoyment at this tough time.

“We are really pleased to welcome Alyona to the club under our bursary scheme and continue to support the worthwhile scheme. We’re happy to support more gymnasts through this scheme, providing there is space to do so."

Mat has been fundraising and raising money through sponsorship for equipment for the gym based at Casterton College, including biscuit matting for under the bars and beam, crash mats and top matting for the floor area. He eventually hopes to open a new bespoke home for the club.