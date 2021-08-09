A burst water main is causing homes and businesses to experience low water pressure - or no water at all this morning (Monday, August 9).

Anglian Water has identified a burst water main that is affecting properties in the Stamford and Tallington area, including Little Casterton, Uffington, Belmesthorpe, West Deeping and Greatford.

Engineers are working on the problem and the company hopes to have it fixed by 1pm today.