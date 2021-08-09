Home   News   Article

Burst water main causing low water pressure and no water to homes and businesses in Stamford and Tallington areas

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:04, 09 August 2021
A burst water main is causing homes and businesses to experience low water pressure - or no water at all this morning (Monday, August 9).

Anglian Water has identified a burst water main that is affecting properties in the Stamford and Tallington area, including Little Casterton, Uffington, Belmesthorpe, West Deeping and Greatford.

Engineers are working on the problem and the company hopes to have it fixed by 1pm today.

Anglian Water says there is a burst mains pipe is causing low and no water pressure to properties
