A transport company is on the route to marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Bourne-based Delaine Buses has had its new single-deck bus marked with special decals in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It was built by Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) in Scarborough to Delaine’s bespoke specification.

Delaine Buses new arrival will celebrate the Queen's jubilee

The bus is being used primarily for the 201 Bourne-Stamford-Peterborough route.

The Delaine Bus depot in Spalding Road houses a museum operated by the Delaine Heritage Trust where six historic vehicles that were operated by the company are based.

The trust also provides bus rides on the monthly open days and annual running day on sections of the routes where the vehicles spent their working lives.

The business has been operating since 1890. For the first 29 years horse-buses ran, before moving to motorised buses in 1919.

Staff at the firm have seen a recent increase in people using their buses since the price of fuel has increased.

Anthony Delaine-Smith, managing director of Delaine Buses, said: “In recent weeks the increase in fuel prices has seen a surge in the number of passengers we are

carrying.

“This has hopefully encouraged more waverers back to using the bus after the Government’s London-centric messaging at the beginning of the pandemic had such a negative impact on provincial services.”

Share your plans for the jubilee celebrations by emailing: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk