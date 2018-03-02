Bus journey questioned after students involved in Deepings accident

A Crowland parent and a school bus operator have called into question routes laid down after a crash involving students travelling to school on Tuesday.

A single-decker bus taking about 45 students from Crowland to the Deepings School collided with a car and left Custom Road, between Frognall and Stowgate, near Deeping St James, at about 8.15am.

According to the parent, who asked not to be named, and Fowlers Coaches whose vehicle was involved, the road was ungritted at the time of the crash in which no one was injured.

The parent said: “I was told by my daughter, who was on another bus, that one of the buses from Crowland to the Deepings came off the road and went into a dyke.

“When I spoke to Fowlers Coaches, they advised me that when they go out to tender, Lincolnshire County Council tells them the route and drivers aren’t allowed to deviate from it.

“But why are they going down ungritted roads, instead of main roads, and why can’t the drivers call in and say ‘I don’t think it’s suitable, can we take another route?’”

Luckily, there was very little damage to the vehicle but it’s disgraceful that the bus was on one of 20 routes that are untreated because they are back roads Andrew Fowler, of Fowlers Coaches, Holbeach Drove

Andrew Fowler, owner of the Holbeach Drove-based bus company, said: “Our vehicle was on an untreated road and there was a slight collision when it was travelling at 11mph at the time of impact.

“We notified the school and the county council of what was a low-impact collision which left the vehicle parked on the verge.

“Luckily, there was very little damage to the vehicle but it’s disgraceful that the bus was on one of 20 routes that are untreated because they are back roads.

“If this bad weather persists then the buses will stay at the depot.”

Spalding Today approached Lincolnshire County Council for a comment of its school bus routes policy but no response had been received by the time of going to press.

