A busy road has been closed following a crash.

The B1177 at Rippingale is reported to have been closed following a crash earlier today (Thursday).

Delaine Buses says the accident will be affecting some of its services.

The road is reported to have been closed following the collision PICTURE: STOCK

The bus company has tweeted: “The 401 bus is currently unable to call at Dunsby due to an accident and subsequent road closure on the B1177 at the Rippingale Station Street junction.”