Bus services operated by Rutland County Council are not running today (Friday, March 10).

School and public services in the county are affected.

Delaine Buses suspended its 404 service between Little Bytham and Corby Glen this morning because the road was not passable due to snow.

Traffic in North Street, Stamford

The Bourne-based company advised passengers to expect delays on other routes while driving conditions are poor.

Rutland Memorial Hospital's minor injuries unit is closed today.

According to the Met Office, the forecast improves this afternoon with snow stopping by 2pm and sunny spells at times during the afternoon.

Tomorrow (Saturday) is likely to be dry with a top temperature of 6C.