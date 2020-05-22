A bus business is gearing up for the loosening of lockdown by putting more services back on the road.

Bourne-based transport company Delaine Buses had cut services to 55 per cent of their normal levels while people were following government advice to stay at home.

But from today (Friday), with more people returning to work and rules relaxing about going out, Delaine services between Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings, Peterborough and Spalding will return to normal levels on weekdays, with many Saturday services reinstated too.