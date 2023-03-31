Irresponsible parking at a bus station has been labelled as ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

Transport operators have seen more people using Stamford Bus Station as a car park, particularly during last week’s Mid-Lent Fair.

There are 900 pay and display bays across the town and on-street spaces but the site in St Peter’s Hill is getting blocked by people trying to get town centre parking without a cost.

Parking at Stamford Bus Station

Delaine Buses and Bland’s, which operate buses across the area, have both been left feeling ‘enough is enough’ as it causes their drivers not to be able to do their job.

Anthony Delaine-Smith, of Delaine Buses, said: “It is an accident waiting to happen and when it does there will be a day of reckoning.”

In the five years since parking became a problem Delaine Buses’ drivers have begun gathering photo ‘evidence’ incase an accident does happen.

Parking at Stamford Bus Station

“The drivers are concerned there will be an accident and they could be at fault and be put in a compromising position,” said Anthony.

Anthony believes ‘the crux of the issue’ is that there are no parking orders giving the power for parking enforcement officers to dish out fines.

After challenging South Kesteven District Council about this and getting no further, he decided two years ago that if car drivers didn’t have to pay to park there Delaine Buses wouldn’t pay a departure fair.

Buses were charged 84p per departure, which goes towards the upkeep and maintenance of the bus stations.

Michael Welbourne, a Delaine Buses driver, and Coun Amanda Wheeler at Stamford Bus Station

Anthony believes the council is losing out on several thousand pounds each year as other bus operators followed suit.

“They said they were going to look into it but haven’t invoiced us since,” he said.

“Technically we were only paying out of courtesy.

“If they are letting cars there for free, we will be using it for free too.”

Parking at the bus station. Photo: Bland's

Anthony said that Delaine Buses doesn’t have these problems at Bourne bus station, which is also South Kesteven District Council operated, or in Queensgate and Spalding Bus Station.

“It is frustrating. We are trying to provide a public service as are other operators,” he said.

Adam Barrett, director at Bland’s, said drivers are now not worrying about blocking cars into spaces in the hope it will deter the rule-breakers.

He said: “There is absolutely no policing of it.

“We have had damage before getting buses turned around and we can’t depart on time.

“It also affects the drivers’ break. They legally can’t drive until they have had a break.”

The parking reached its worst point while the fair was on last week but is also a big problem on market days and during the tourist season.

Stamford Town and South Kesteven District Councillor Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem) has been inundated with complaints and has been pushing the council to do something.

Among those who have raised the issue is Stamford resident and mayor’s guide Simon Whatling who is concerned that the cars will have a knock-on effect on tourism.

“I think people are just abusing it,” he said.

“I know parking is getting worse but it’s foolish.”

Simon has had conversations with bus drivers who are being intimidated and sworn at because they are blocking someone in while trying to manoeuvre the car park.

Although the council can’t issue fines to drivers, signs are up urging people not to park at the bus station.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke (Con) said these signs are “generally adhered to”.

“It’s not for cars, parking is there for buses and coach trips,” said Coun Cooke.

“More frequently more people have started parking there and we have had officers advise people not to park there.”

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council added: “We would appeal to drivers to use the designated car parks in the town.”

The spokesperson added that the parking orders are being reviewed in a bid to be able to fine drivers who do flout the rules and until then, fliers will be posted on cars in the bus station advising them not to park there.

