New orders came into force this week to stop cars parking at bus stations.

The change means South Kesteven District Council can fine people who park in the Stamford and Bourne bus stations.

The move follows complaints from bus drivers who were struggling to access the Stamford station during the summer because of the number of parked cars.

Three cars were parked at Stamford bus station after new parking restrictions were put in place

Warning signs were installed yesterday (Tuesday) but this morning three cars were parked at the bus station.

A new four-hour parking limit has also been introduced at Stamford Leisure Centre to free up spaces for people using the gym and pool.

The new parking order will also ensure only electric vehicles park in charging bays and that they are connected to a charging point.

New parking restrictions have been introduced at Stamford bus station

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Richard Cleaver (Ind) said the restrictions will be enforced by council officers.