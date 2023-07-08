How to have a say on public transport in Rutland
Published: 13:14, 08 July 2023
People are being invited to bus stops to share ideas about public transport.
Rutland County Council’s transport team’s next mobile drop-in sessions for the public are on Thursday (July 13).
The half-hour sessions are at:
Manton: 10am at the bus stop in Lyndon Road by Stocks Hill
Edith Weston: 11am at the bus stop in Manton Road by the Wheatsheaf
North Luffenham: midday at the bus stop in Pinfold Land
South Luffenham: 1pm at the bus stop in Stamford Road
Feedback will become part of the council’s transport network review.