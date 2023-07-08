People are being invited to bus stops to share ideas about public transport.

Rutland County Council’s transport team’s next mobile drop-in sessions for the public are on Thursday (July 13).

The half-hour sessions are at:

A bus stop in Rutland

Manton: 10am at the bus stop in Lyndon Road by Stocks Hill

Edith Weston: 11am at the bus stop in Manton Road by the Wheatsheaf

North Luffenham: midday at the bus stop in Pinfold Land

South Luffenham: 1pm at the bus stop in Stamford Road

Feedback will become part of the council’s transport network review.