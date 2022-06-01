Home   News   Article

Business angel Scott Weavers-Wright follows success of Kiddicare and Haatch with an OBE

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 22:30, 01 June 2022
 | Updated: 22:53, 01 June 2022

A businessman has been awarded an OBE in recognition of his services to technology and retail e-commerce entrepreneurship.

Scott Weavers-Wright, recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours, is best known for co-founding one of Britain’s largest e-commerce businesses Kiddicare.com and creating the monetisation platform Elevaate.com.

After the Kiddicare acquisition, Scott, who lives in Ufford, became managing director of Morrisons.com and chief digital architect of the Morrisons Plc group.

