A businessman has been awarded an OBE in recognition of his services to technology and retail e-commerce entrepreneurship.

Scott Weavers-Wright, recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours, is best known for co-founding one of Britain’s largest e-commerce businesses Kiddicare.com and creating the monetisation platform Elevaate.com.

After the Kiddicare acquisition, Scott, who lives in Ufford, became managing director of Morrisons.com and chief digital architect of the Morrisons Plc group.