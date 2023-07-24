A business with a long list of celebrity clients including Nigella Lawson and Mila Kunis is expanding.

Matthew Cox, from Stamford, is a third generation antique dealer but in recent years discovered his own passion for designing bespoke furniture.

With partner Camilla McLean, he re-branded his antique business, Matthew Cox, in 2017 to include his own designs.

The Matthew Cox team

Key priorities for Matthew and Camilla are protecting the environment and keeping to the business’ Stamford roots.

“For us, making furniture in Stamford is very important and we are committed to our 100-year plan,” said Camilla.

“Any product we sell we think about the future and how we can make sure its life cycle extends to 100 years or more.

“We feel it's our responsibility to inform customers and do our bit.”

Some of Matthew Cox’s designs have been purchased by notable people such as Nigella Lawson and husband and wife Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and interior design company Charles and Co which finds furniture for A-list celebrities.

The business is currently recruiting in a number of positions, including for apprentices, to expand its Stamford workshop.