A town business has been shortlisted in an award recognising the best watches available.

Stamford-based watchmakers Loomes feature in the ‘British Watch Brand of the Year’ category at the Watchpro industry awards.

Loomes, which is located in St Mary’s Hill, has won the award before, back in 2013.

Robina Hill and Robert Loomes outside their business in St Mary's Hill

Managing director of the company, Robina Hill, said: "It was great recognition back then. We were the first British firm to manufacture entirely British-made components - a feat few can rival even today 10 years later."

Since then, Loomes was shortlisted in 2019 and 2021.

Technical director Robert Loomes: "It's great to fly the flag for genuinely homegrown product. All of the British firms we compete with have to import components. We can make our own."

Loomes employs skilled horologists in its workshops, each having relocated to Stamford for the chance to work in what editor Danny Mallins of Watchpro described as "one of the best known and most respected watchmakers in the country”.

The awards winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 9.