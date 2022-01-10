A family business is helping to protect health workers by donating thousands of items of PPE to care homes, hospices and charities.

Story and Sons, based in Belmesthorpe, is giving away facemasks, hand sanitizer and other PPE to play their part in the ongoing Covid-19 effort. ‘

"Seeing the struggle that organisations still have with PPE shortages and expense we thought it would be great to donate some of ours to help out," said head of partnerships, Ed Longhurst.

Ed Longhurst hands over face masks to Tallington Lodge Care Home

Story and Sons develop and sell dementia and other care-related products for the elderly and disabled.

The business has so far made donations to Tallington Lodge Care Home,and Stamford care homes Priory Court and Grand View, and is hoping to help many more.

"Supporting the local community is extremely important to us," Ed added.

"Helping out with what we would consider to be little things can make a huge impact to others. That’s why we do it."