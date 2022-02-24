A appeal to create an outdoor gym has taken a big step forward thanks to a supermarket’s donation.

Frank Newbon’s Outdoor Gym is a project to purchase fitness equipment for the benefit of people in Stamford.

The gym fund has reached more than £9,600 - sailing towards a target of £25,000 which would see a ‘big rig gym’ plus half a dozen smaller pieces of equipment installed on a disused former bowling green at Stamford Recreation Ground.

The former bowling green will become an outdoor gym. Inset, Frank Newbon (50625316)

The founder of Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford on Facebook - who conceals his identity in order to keep up the mystique of the Frank Newbon character - wants the gym to be a legacy for townspeople.

Describing the Waitrose donation as “very generous”, he hopes other businesses also consider donating, adding: "To help people get involved I've set up 'Frank Newbon Community Projects CIC'.

"I’m always free to pop into people's businesses to discuss the project with them, and if they donate over £600 they can have their branding on a piece of equipment and their name on the main entrance sign."

The fundraising total received a recent boost through the donation of more than 75,000 drinks cans weighing just over a tonne.

These were turned into £1,000 cash through a recycling scheme and the can collections continue in bins located at Casterton College, Blackstone’s Sports and Social Club in Ryhall Road, Morrisons supermarket and the Hindmarch garage in Uffington Road, and at Harrison and Dunn hardware store in All Saints Street.

There is a Crowdfunding page for individual donations and businesspeople can email community@franknewbon.com