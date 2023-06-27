A landscaping business made a memorable appearance at a flower show.

Castle Bytham-based Steel Landscaping Co exhibited at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May.

The outdoor steel business showcased its range of products by designing and creating an award-winning stand - which won the “Four Star Trade Stand Award”, handed out to only the best in class of the trade stands - while also actively contributing to various other projects across the event.

Ed and Grace Powell.

Edward Powell, the founder and managing director of Steel Landscaping Co., said: "Participating in the Chelsea Flower Show was an absolute dream come true for us, both personally and professionally.

“We dedicated considerable time and effort to meticulously designing not only our own stand but also those we collaborated on too."

The team lent their expertise and products to numerous gardens participating in the show, with notable highlights including the Heroine's of Horticulture Memorial Garden - the centrepiece of this year’s show.

Steel Landscaping Co. at the Chelsea Flower Show.

This garden, designed by renowned designer Polly-Anna Wilkinson to celebrate the great women in horticulture, featured Steel Landscaping Co.’s bespoke steel planters tailored exclusively to fit the garden's aesthetics.

The planters surrounded the central monument tower in a 360 degree design, showcasing beautiful classical country cottage plants.

In addition to their work on multiple projects at Chelsea, the company also showcased their talent by crafting a distinctive bespoke steel bee gate for the gold-medal award-winning garden Bee Positive, Bee Kind, Bee Aware put together by the garden designer Rick Ford at RHS Malvern earlier this spring.

Edward expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with such incredible individuals.

He added: "Working alongside these remarkable people was a genuine privilege and honour for us.

“It has been a journey of hard work to reach the position we are in today, but it is moments like these that make every long hour absolutely worthwhile."