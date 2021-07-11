The former Stamford Ambulance Station is now home to a global PR and communications agency.

After almost 10 years out of action, the former St John’s Ambulance station was converted to provide a new business space within the town.

The work to convert the building in Elm Street, Stamford, began in October.

Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, with founders of Lionbridge PR Sophie and Ben McCarthy

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Coun Kelham Cooke spearheaded the project, which was carried out by contractors the Lindum Group.

Coun Cooke said: “It’s wonderful to see life restored to such a well-known building within the town.

"I’m so pleased to see it restored and become a great asset for a local Stamford business.”

The cost of refurbishing the council-owned property was £230,000.

The open plan space can hold up to 15 people, is fitted with a brand-new kitchen and two large workspaces.

It is located in the town’s conservation area and has been restored using materials to match the traditional building as closely as possible.

The historical building is now home to Stamford-based communications agency LionbridgePR, which rebranded earlier this year.

Founding partner of LionbridgePR, Sophie McCarthy, said: “When the opportunity arose to move into such a great space and iconic building, we jumped at the chance.

"Not only does the new office provide us with the much-needed room to grow our business, but it’s fantastic to see the building given a new lease of life.

“The whole team has been so excited for the move. The building has been fantastically renovated to such a high standard and as restrictions ease further, we can’t wait to make use of the building as a meeting space for us and our clients in a post-covid working world.”