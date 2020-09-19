This time last year Peters’ Cleaners was celebrating having secured the Independent Retailer of the Year title at the Mercury Business Awards for the second time.

But since then, Vicky Whiter, the owner of the dry cleaning company, has watched her business change dramatically as plans to expand were put on hold.

Despite remaining open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the business - which has stores in Stamford and Peterborough - operated with a reduced number of staff, new opening hours and an increase in curtain drop-offs.