The owner of a dental practice said she was “shell-shocked” after winning the Small Business of the Year award.

Green Oakham Dental Care beat i10 in Lantoft and Barefoot Flooring in Oakham to the penultimate award of the night at the Mercury Business Awards 2023, which was sponsored by South Kesteven District Council.

On stage, the council’s Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for community and people, said Green Oakham Dental Care “really stood out”, adding: “The enthusiasm and vision held by the business owners and shared across their team is infectious. They are a fantastic team – friendly caring and compassionate.”

Green Oakham Dental Care is named Small Business of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

Dr Chadni Patel, who owns the practice, paid tribute to her team on stage saying: “This amazing team deserve all the credit. I thank you from the bottom of my heart, you allow me to have my dream. I also want to say thank you to all of our patients – thank you for trusting us with your mouths! It is a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of our community, serving patients day in and day out.”

Afterwards, she said: “We are absolutely over the moon. When you have so many amazing businesses, you just feel humbled to be around them, let alone win.”

She said that although the firm has invested in new technologies and is a successful business, the patients always come first.

Green Oakham Dental Care go on stage at the Mercury Business Awards 2023 to receive their prize

“My team make me feel so proud every single day with their commitment.”

Dr Patel also paid tribute to husband Anand Parekh.

“He supports not just me but the whole team,” she said. “We couldn’t do what we do without him.”

She said the award would take pride of place in the surgery in High Street, Oakham, alongside the Businessperson of the Year award that Dr Patel won at last year’s ceremony.