Members of the community have rallied to protect a café being targeted by vandals.

Susan Robins has owned The Traveller’s Rest Café in Sheep Market, Stamford, for 13 years but has been affected recently by an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Before lockdown the windows of the business were smashed and this year the planters have been ruined on several occasions.

Susan Robins, owner of the Travellers Rest Cafe, is having CCTV installed after a spate of vandalism

Other forms of vandalism were also carried out, leaving Susan with a big clean-up operation.

After reading about the issues in the Mercury, Stamford residents, Simon Turpin and Neil Walker decided to step in to help Susan.

Neil, who owns the security company Pro Storm, installed £250 worth of CCTV for free in a bid to deter vandals.

He said: “The camera will act as a deterrent to stop this from happening and if it doesn’t we will be getting some nice shots of the people who are doing it to hand over to the police.”