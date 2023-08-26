Three people at the forefront of their businesses will be going head-to-head to be crowned Businessperson of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards.

Anna Morrish, of Quibble Content; Mark Hastings of i10; and Samantha Davis-Wright, of Wright Care at Home, will be battling it out for the award during a ceremony at Rutland Hall Hotel, set to be held on September 15.

Anna Morrish founded Rutland-based digital marketing agency Quibble Content nearly seven years ago. No stranger to the awards, in 2019, the business was named Best New Start-Up and Anna said to be recognised locally was a “great achievement”.

A mum, she worked up until she gave birth and came back to work quickly, running the business through the pandemic.

The business is on track to continue its growth.

Anna said that although she had been recognised as an individual, “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without the amazing team I have that works beside me”.

Mark Hastings is founder and director of i10 in Langtoft. The business helps firms in the public sector to reach their maximum potential on digital platforms and was awarded Environmental Champion last year.

The business is also shortlisted in the Small Business of the Year category.

Mark said: “The standards of these awards are always so high, and we can't wait to find out the results at the Rutland Hall Hotel dinner next month. We wish all the shortlisted businesses the best of luck.”

Wright Care at Home is a home care company, which has branches in Stamford and Bourne and was founded by Samantha Davis-Wright.

She said she was “thrilled” at being shortlisted and said it was recognition of all her employees’ success.

Since the pandemic, the business has had to adapt and come up with new ways of operating, including working closely with external agencies and charities to make sure all clients are provided for.

She also said the business, which is also shortlisted in the Business Innovation category, had an innovative management structure and now provided its own training to staff, as well as offering counsellors to support staff.

Businessperson of the Year is one of 10 categories in the Mercury Business Awards, sponsored by Upp.

