A business owner was lost for words after winning the Business Innovation category at the Mercury Business Awards.

The Blonde Beet in Stamford was created by Jo Kemp who began cooking takeaway, plant-based meals from home in lockdown.

In 2021 she took the leap to move into a premises in St Paul’s Street and since then has seen the business grow.

Nick and Jo Kemp, of The Blonde Beet receive the Business Innovation award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023, from Emma Garlick, of category sponsor Alltech

Jo’s husband Nick has also played an integral role in creating the business, while in a full-time job.

Emma Garlick of sponsors Alltech presented the award to Jo and Nick.

She said: “Our winner is wonderfully inspirational and their passion is shining through in everything they do, demonstrating skills in adapting within their environment, while also supporting and working with the local community.

“Their innovative solutions are inspiring others to join the movement for a more sustainable future.”

When the surprised couple arrived on stage they were initially lost for words.

“We all have to be innovative to make a business grow and continue,” said Jo.

“The community has been a huge part of what we do.”

As well as offering a cafe space, The Blonde Beet hosts pop-up supper clubs and charity dinners.

Sustainability is at the heart of the business, with Jo sourcing all the food locally and composting most things with “not much” going to landfill.

The Blonde Beet also won the Environmental Champion category.

The other finalists in the category were Oakham-based Ignite Dating and Wright Care at Home, which has bases in Stamford and Bourne.