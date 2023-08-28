A logistics company in Bourne is set to expand after plans for a new warehouse were approved.

H Z Logistics Ltd, based in Spalding Road, got the green light to build a new warehouse next to its current site, as the business looks to move its operations in Holbeach to Bourne.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee, which approved the proposal on Thursday, did raise concerns over the fact that the new warehouse would be built on 1.67 hectares of agricultural land, described as “very good quality”.

Lincolnshire County Council highways raised no objections to the plan, stating that “the vehicle movements would not increase due to all HGV’s starting at Bourne depot and having to travel to Holbeach to be loaded”.

“The access is existing and designed and constructed to a suitable standard to accommodate the proposed development.”

Coun Nick Robins (Castle – Con) raised concerns that HGVs would leave the Bourne site fully loaded, making them heavier and therefore slower to emerge onto Spalding Road.

He added that the road has had “two or three serious collisions in the last year or so”.

Neville Bish, lives in a farm off Spalding Road, spoke at the meeting and said there were “better options” for the business to expand into in Bourne.

“On every front, I see a negative on this application,” Mr Bish said. “The proposal on open countryside is an injury to our countryside. We have a designated industrial area in Bourne with five sites available.”

He also expressed concerns over the loss of agricultural land and the impact of road safety on Spalding Road.

Matthew Fidler, director of HZ Logistics, pointed out the benefits of the application to the area.

He said: “At a time of economic crisis, many businesses are struggling, but HZ are in a fortunate position to be able to make significant investment into the area.

“The development will bring job opportunities for local people at a time where unemployment is at an all time high. I would’ve thought this would be welcomed.

“Around 80 per cent of our staff go into Bourne at least three times a week for shopping, or to visit coffee and sandwich shops.

“We feel that the location of our current site has very little impact on residents of Bourne, as we only have one near neighbour to the site.”

Mr Fidler added that claims about increased HGV activity because of the application are “categorically incorrect”.

Coun Paul Wood (Viking - Ind), said: “I certainly wouldn’t want to lose any viable agricultural land, but I also don’t want to limit the expansion of any business.

“In this case, I put far more emphasis on supporting the business than on the loss of agricultural land. I don’t want to lose the land, but we also want the economy to grow.”