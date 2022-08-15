A homeware business is set to move into an empty Stamford building.

Cotswold Country Interiors has submitted a planning application to put up signs at 23 Stamford High Street.

M&Co announced it was leaving the building in August 2020 and since then the unit has remained vacant.

23 Stamford High Street

Previously home to Dorothy Perkins and then Poundland, it is one of the largest retail units in town.

The building has remained empty for two years despite generating a ‘fair bit of interest’, according to an agent at London-based McCullen Real Estate, which marketed the building for £95,000 a year.

The three-storey building has upper floors which can be sub-let separately while the ground floor provides 385 sq m of business space.

The application is currently awaiting approval from South Kesteven District Council and has received no objections from Stamford Town Council.