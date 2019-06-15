Fifty jobs are promised in an offices and light industrial units project on the Rutland-Stamford border.

If approved, the scheme would ease shortages of business space in the Stamford area.

Simon Smith of Forest Commercial Services, Stamford, has applied to Rutland County Council to build it on allotments east of Pit Lane, Ketton.

(7058609)

The application says the 3,654sq metre site is allocated for employment land under various Rutland County Council planning policies.

Furthermore, a proposed housing scheme on the same site was turned down by the council for that same reason.

The proposal is for 650sq metres of office space, of which half is at first floor level. There would also be 900sq metres of light industrial use with mezzanines.

The buildings, which would front on to Pit Lane, are expected to employ 35 full-time and 15 part-time staff.

Some 29 parking spaces would be created for the offices and 41 parking spaces for the other uses.

The buildings would be “high quality that will not only commandeer a decent rental value but will also add a degree of tidiness and class to this rather unkempt road.”

The application also said: “Early indications are that local demand is very high for this type of unit and these are all likely to be retained by the applicant and let. There is a significant shortage of office and all types of high quality light industrial units.”

The application said following pre-application advice with Rutland Council that an ecology survey won’t be needed as the site is unsuited for badgers and it contains no buildings or ponds where bats or newts may live.

It added: “Stamford is also 2.5 miles to the east and, with the anticipated St George’s Housing Development, an additional 2,000 homes north of Ketton, towards Edith Weston, is anticipated.

“The links from that particular development into the village of Ketton are strong and the offices/industrial units will provide additional employment for that very facility.”

For more news about business development opportunities in the area, click here.