Forest Homes Stamford has applied to Rutland County Council to build light industrial units on allotments east of Pit Lane, Ketton.

The 1,318m2 site is already allocated for employment land under various planning policies.

The application is for 328m2 of units, which would be made up of 105m2 of offices and 223m2 of B1, B2 industrial uses. The units would employ two full-time and four part-time staff.

It said Stamford is 2.5 miles to the east and the anticipated St George’s Housing development, north of Ketton, promises 2,000 homes.

“The offices/industrial units will provide additional employment for that very facility.”

