Barclays in Bourne to close due to ‘lack of use’

The Bourne branch of Barclays bank is to close its doors for good at the end of June due to fewer people using it.

Barclays said it has been forced to close the branch on June 29, as more than 78 per cent of its customers use online, mobile or telephone banking.

A spokesman for the bank said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.”

Mayor of Bourne Paul Fellows said the loss of the branch was a “blow” to the town and said he had been contacted by several users of the branch who are disgruntled over the closure.

He said: “One lady is upset because she is not on the internet and has always used the branch.

“It is totally expected as they [Barclays] have cut services back in the last year or so - it is the way banks seem to be going.

“Only the government can make decisions which can enable things to change.

“It is a very interesting building - it makes a very strong statement in the town. To see it closed is not good. ”

Two staff can man the branch at any one time and are made-up of those who also work at other branches in the area.

Workers at the branch, which is open three days a week, have been given a lifeline as they have been told by bank bosses they will be offered shifts at the Stamford branch.

Other Barclays branches in the area include one in Market Deeping.

Banking services are also available at the post office in West Street, Bourne.

There will be ‘tea and teach’ sessions at the Bourne branch for customers wishing to explore alternatives to branch banking.

All of the branch’s customers will receive a letter explaining the decision.

Information on the decision is available in the branch .

The news follows the closure of the branch of Bourne’s Natwest bank in September last year.