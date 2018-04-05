Course in Stamford will help people who have financial worries

Have your say

A Stamford debt counselling centre is providing a free course to help people avoid financial crisis.

The three-week course begins on April 12 and is run by Christians Against Poverty (CAP), which is partnered with St George’s Church in Stamford .

It is designed to help anyone who struggles to keep on top of their personal finances.

What’s more, it will teach people how to balance their budget, stop relying on credit and begin saving.

Stamford CAP centre manager Simon Jary said: “Our debt centre has been a real hit with many people who thought there was no way out of their financial crisis .

“Now we’re hoping we can show that it’s not impossible to sort your household budget and prevent further problems.”

Simon added: “Everyone is welcome. Please don’t think you have to be a maths genius – we have the tools and can help make it straight forward.

“All you need to bring with you is a determination to improve your finances.”

CAP is passionate about releasing people from a life sentence of debt, poverty and its causes.

It does this through a network of churches across the UK which run debt centres, job clubs and budgeting courses.

To book your place on the the course call the St George’s Church office on 01780 481800.

Alternatively send an e-mail to office@stgeorgeschurch.net.