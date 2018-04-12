Video puts county in spotlight

A new video showcasing Rutland as it has never been seen before has been launched by Discover Rutland .

The video includes footage filmed over nine months by Tom Wragg of Stamford company Helium Media, working alongside Discover Rutland members.

The film gives a flavour of what Rutland has to offer visitors to the county and features everything from cosy pubs with roaring log fires in the winter to exciting summer attractions like Aqua Park Rutland, which is due to open at Rutland Water for the third-year running next month.

The film aims to encourage more families to visit their local area .

Discover Rutland chairman, Ed Burrows, said the two-minute trailer shows just how far tourism in the county has developed.

He said: “Rutland has evolvedand has become a great holiday destination for people of all ages.

“It was really important for us to show just how much there is on offer and to do that we wanted to work with a young business owner, such as Tom, who could give a different perspective of Rutland.”

Over the last couple of years, Discover Rutland has invested in a new website, seasonal tourism guides and has recently produced a mini-guide. These initiatives have been funded by Discover Rutland using membership fees from local tourism and affiliated businesses and with support from Rutland County Council.

The video cost £3,000 to produce and was funded by Rutland County Council’s Economic Development and Tourism team.