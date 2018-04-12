Visitors to Rutland zoo think new arrivals are ele-phantastic

They may look like oversize guinea pigs but these adorable brothers who are the latest arrivals to Bugtopia the Zoo at Rutland Water are most closely related to elephants.

Rock hyraxes Dumbo and Babar previously lived at the Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens in Gloucestershire but were found a new home at the zoo after being bullied by other hyraxes.

Among the similarities the hyraxes share with their elephant cousin are tusks plus flattened nails on the tips of their digits,

Dan Collin, head keeper of the zoo, said: “A lot of people say they are very cute and very entertaining.

“They are settling quite well. Their enclosure is opposite the meerkats which they come in contact with in the wild but they have never seen one before so they are a bit confused.”