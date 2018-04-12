Waitrose to ban disposable cups

Waitrose has announced it is to stop using disposable coffee cups.

The supermarket chain, which has a store in Stamford, will remove disposable cups from all its stores by the autumn in a move that will save some 52 million cups a year.

Members of its loyalty scheme will still be able to get free tea or coffee from the stores self-service machines but must use their own reusable cup.

Tom Harris, Waitrose head of sustainability, said: “We realise this is a major change, but we are confident the majority of customers will support the environmental benefits.”