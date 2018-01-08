Businesses burgled in Deeping St James

Have your say

Two business were targeted by burglars overnight between Tuesday, January 2 and Wednesday January 3.

Thieves attempted to gain access to Kyoto Futons Ltd at Frognall, Deeping St James through a rear gate.

A large barn at Cranmore Drive Farm on Cranmore Drive had severe damage caused to it but nothing was taken.

If you have information about the Kyoto Futons incident call police on 101 and quote incident reference number 92 of January 3.

Incident 143 of the same date refers to the Cranmore Drive incident.