Businesses are being asked if they can help raise funds for two charities supported by the chairman of South Kesteven District Council.

Breda Griffin would like raffle prize donations for the Chairman’s Civic Dinner on March 11 at Bourne Corn Exchange.

Money raised will support Young LivesvsCancer (formerly CLiC) and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Members of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance crew with the helicopter

Coun Griffin said: “These charities are very close to my heart and it has been a privilege to use my time as chairman of the council to help raise funds for their vital work.

“Any items that can be added to our raffle would be massively appreciated. We can collect any donations, which might be gift vouchers for a meal, wine, sporting events or perhaps a musical or arts performance.”

To help, call Anita Eckersley on 01476 406517 by March 7 or email thechairmansoffice@southkesteven.gov.uk