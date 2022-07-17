Businesses are set to close their doors to customers as a heatwave hits the UK.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for extreme heat in England between Sunday and Tuesday, with the mercury set to rise as high as 40C.

The kitchen at the Black Horse in Baston will be shut tomorrow and Tuesday (July 18 and 19) as a result of the heat.

Heatwave stock image. Credit: istock

In a post on Facebook customers were told that with high temperatures the kitchen is expected to reach 54C.

The pub will remain open for drinks.

Rutland Sanctuary Zoo will also be closed in a bid to keep its animals as comfortable as possible.

Based in a polycarbonate tunnel at Rutland Water, staff at the zoo will have to turn all attention to preventing the animals from suffering with hear exhaustion.

Schools are also taking new measures to help children to cope with the extreme heatwave.

Is your business closing due to the heatwave? Let us know by emailing maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.